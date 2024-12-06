24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate' is a culturally significant performance on stage in Philly

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, December 6, 2024 10:28PM
'The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate' is on stage in Philly
This Philadelphia ballet studio is spotlighting the many talents of dancers from underrepresented communities.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chocolate Ballerina Company is a nonprofit that brings the pointe shoes directly to Philadelphia youth.

"We go into the community to offer free ballet classes and we are a professional, African-American and diverse ballet company," said Founder and CEO, Chanel Holland-Pierre.

This month they're setting the stage for a big performance in the city.

"The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate" will be taking the well-known holiday story and infusing African images and culture within it.

"It's what we are and what we do to make sure that black and brown ballerinas are seen on a platform to be taken not only seriously, but to be a part of history," said Holland-Pierre.

"The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate" takes place from December 21st to December 22nd.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW