NYC taxi crash: 6 hurt after cab jumps curb in New York; driver suffered medical emergency

NEW YORK -- Six people, including a mother and child, are recovering after being struck by a taxi cab in New York City.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the heart of bustling Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan on Christmas Day.

According to the NYPD, a 58-year-old cab driver suffered a medical emergency when he drove onto the sidewalk at West 34th Street and Sixth Avenue. The driver was driving north on Sixth Avenue when the cab jumped the curb.

Police say six people were hurt as a result of the incident, including a 9-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman, who were both taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. A 49-year-old woman was also taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for treatment.

Three other women, ages 19, 37 and 49, refused medical attention, police say.

Officials say the injuries were non-life-threatening.

A man visiting from Oregon told New York City affiliate WABC that his wife was hit in the back on the shoulder by the taxi. A group of good Samaritans stepped in to help, doing whatever they could, when they saw the mother and her 9-year-old pinned under the taxi.

"I ran over and noticed there was a little boy; his leg was underneath the front passenger tire as it was spinning. And then there was a group of people. One gentleman went over shut the car off, got into it and shut it off. There was a whole group of us that ripped the fender off, lifted the car back and then that's when I grabbed the little boy, got him to the corner, realized that what ended up being his mom underneath," the tourist said.

The taxi driver was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for further evaluation. Police say no criminality is suspected in the crash.