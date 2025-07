Ocean City named New Jersey's favoirte beach for 2025

For the 12th straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as their favorite beach in the state.

For the 12th straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as their favorite beach in the state.

For the 12th straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as their favorite beach in the state.

For the 12th straight year, beachgoers chose Ocean City as their favorite beach in the state.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Ocean City in New Jersey has quite a dynasty going.

For the 12th straight year, beachgoers chose the Jersey Shore spot as their favorite beach in the state.

Margate was ranked second.

The poll was done by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.

Honors went out during a ceremony on the Ocean City Boardwalk.