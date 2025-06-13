Suspect wanted for placing multiple spy cameras in OC boardwalk bathrooms

"We're going to do everything we can. Anytime an issue comes up, we attack it," said Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian Friday.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- With a trip to the beach or boardwalk, a pit stop at the restrooms is inevitable.

On Thursday, police say one visitor made a troubling discovery in the family bathroom on 6th Street in Ocean City: a hidden camera behind a trash can.

"It's kinda weird. I come down here with my family. So I have four young kids and it's nerve-racking obviously," said Michelle Brown of Pittsgrove, N.J.

Police were called around 12:25 p.m. Thursday and met with the woman who discovered a camera disguised as a pen.

Action News spoke with her on Thursday.

"I unscrewed it, and when I did, I saw the little charger port for it and an SD card in there," said Fallon Conway of Deptford. "So I held the button on the pen and it turned off."

Police then searched other restrooms and found several more cameras in the facilities on 10th and 11th streets.

He says police will be patrolling the restroom areas, adding he doesn't want people to worry, but he does want people to stay alert.

"No matter if you're in Ocean City or anywhere, just look around. You can ask the police to do so much, but it's all about the community. If you see something, just call," he said.

Beachgoers we spoke with were a little creeped out.

"It's very scary. It's alarming because you're not only looking for 'is it a clean bathroom?' Now you're looking for cameras," said Angela Rodriguez, who was supervising a field trip.

"When we were in there, I thought about it. So I did check," said Maureen Lewis.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean City Police Detective Bureau at (609) 525-9131and/or dlancaster@ocnj.us.