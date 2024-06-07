NYPD officer arrested in apparent road rage shooting in New Jersey

NEW YORK CITY -- A New York City police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting another driver in an apparent road rage incident, prosecutors said.

Officer Hieu Tran, 27, was taken into custody at the New York City Police Department on Thursday in connection with last month's shooting in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tran allegedly shot a 30-year old-man on the night of May 17, and the victim remains in the hospital, prosecutors said Friday.

Tran's NYPD-issued gun was linked to the shooting scene, prosecutors said.

Police also used surveillance video and cellphone records to identify Tran as the suspect, prosecutors said.

Tran is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to prosecutors.

Tran is a member of the NYPD's public information unit and was off duty at the time of the shooting, according to New York ABC station WABC.

He's been suspended without pay per department policy, WABC said.

The 27-year-old joined the department in Feb 2021 and has been assigned to the social media unit at the police department's public information unit since last year.

Tran waived extradition and will be transferred to the custody of detectives with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Friday afternoon.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Ben Stein contributed to this report.