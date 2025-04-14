Officer injured after barricade situation in West Chester

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Monday, April 14, 2025 10:43AM
A suspect is in custody after a police officer was injured during a barricade situation in West Chester.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a police officer was injured during a barricade situation in West Chester.

Police were called to a home along South Church Street just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say shots were fired, and then a suspect was taken into custody an hour later.

An officer was injured, but his condition, as well as the details on how he was hurt have not been released.

Action News has reached out to Chester County detectives and are waiting on an update.

