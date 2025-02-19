Officer suffers burns during fiery rescue following crash in Mount Holly, New Jersey

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (WPVI) -- A Mount Holly police officer suffered burns to his hands while rescuing a driver from a fiery crash.

The crash happened outside the McDonald's on Route 38 in Mount Holly at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a driver lost control, hit another car, overturned and then caught fire.

The driver of the overturned car was airlifted to a trauma center after being rescued. That person is in critical condition.

The driver of the car that was hit was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

