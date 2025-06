Trenton police officer killed in crash on I-295 in Westampton Township

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Trenton police officer died in a crash along I-295 in Burlington County Sunday morning.

Investigators say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. in Westampton Township.

Officer Timothy Long was not on duty.

Long was a member of the Trenton Police Department for 25 years, and was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Flags across the city are now lowered in his honor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.