Old City Wedding Stroll Returns Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're engaged or thinking about planning a wedding, Old City is once again offering a one-stop shopping experience for couples planning their big day.

At the 4th Annual Old City Wedding Stroll this Wednesday, roughly 40 businesses are ready to help you with every detail of your big day, all within a few walkable city blocks.

"That includes places where you might buy a dress or a ring, and places where you might get your flowers, as well as venues for the big event or venues for a rehearsal dinner or a next morning brunch," says Job Itzkowitz, the executive director of Old City District. "You can take care of all of your wedding needs in Old City."

These 40 walkable businesses offer everything for brides and grooms, bridesmaids, invitations, party favors, beauty services and more. The experts will all be on hand for trials and tastings, giveaways and prizes.

"If you register for the event, you can win up to a $4,000 prize package," Itzkowitz says.

Organizers say this is a great way to meet the business owners, get some advice and see what the wedding vendors and service providers have to offer, without making any appointments.

The Old Wedding Stroll is April 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Click here for details.