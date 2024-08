2 bicyclists struck, killed by driver in Salem County, NJ

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two bicyclists were struck and killed by a driver on Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.

According to New Jersey State Police, the driver did stay at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims.

Further details on the crash have not been released.