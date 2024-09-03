Eagles stars announce release date for final holiday album: 'A Philly Special Christmas Party'

The album will be released on Black Friday 2024, and will feature Boyz II Men and Travis Kelce

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Birds are coming back for a third -- and final -- holiday album.

This one is called "A Philly Special Christmas Party," and the guests includes Philadelphia's own Boyz II Men, as well as Travis Kelce.

The album will drop on Black Friday: November 29.

The first two albums raised more than $4 million for children's charities, and this year, they hope to double that.

On the first single, "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)," the Kelce brothers team up with Boyz II Men.

Other well-known artists on the album have yet to be announced. However, we can tell you that Taylor Swift is not one of them.

