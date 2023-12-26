WATCH LIVE

Eagles Christmas album raises over $2.5 million for local charities, doubling last year's profits

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 10:21PM
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This year's Eagles Christmas album raised double the money for charity than last year's project, according to production officials.

The crew behind 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' shared the exciting update online, saying the album raised over $2.5 million for charity.

Proceeds will go to local organizations, including the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

You can now also see how Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson created the album.

The new behind-the-scenes mini-film is out on their YouTube channel now.

