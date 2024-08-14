3rd Philly Special Christmas album in the works, Lane Johnson says

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said a third Philly Special Christmas album is in the works.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've been trying to hold onto summer, even though back-to-school news - and even pumpkin spice stories - have been creeping in.

Now, there's talk of Christmas.

We may be months away from trimming the tree and hanging up the lights, but some Eagles players are already filled with holiday cheer.

At practice on Tuesday, offensive tackle Lane Johnson was talking about missing retired center Jason Kelce.

When asked about their Christmas albums, Johnson said they have been working on it, and hope to have something soon for this year.

It would be the third year for the so-called Philly Specials - Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata - have made a Christmas album.

Last year's "A Philly Special Christmas Special" raised more than $3 million for local charities.

It included a duet with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis, of course, is dating Taylor Swift.

Just sayin'.