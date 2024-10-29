Overdose death in Phoenixville leads to 5 drug trafficking arrests in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Five people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Philadelphia residents David Arroyo, 27, Miguel Jorge-Ortiz, 35, Neil Perez, 29, and Jose Guzman, 49 are charged with Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, and Possession with the Intent to Deliver.

Curtis Lake, 50, also of Philadelphia, was arrested on a later date and charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Corrupt Organizations, and other related charges.

Chester County District Attorney's Office

The D.A.'s office said the investigation began after "Bad Bunny"-stamped heroin/fentanyl was found at the scene of an overdose death in Phoenixville, Pa. last year.

After a lengthy investigation, a total of 12 search warrants were executed on Sept. 13 at nine different locations and three vehicles.

Police seized 1.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, 2 kilograms of bulk cocaine, $25,000 in cash, 2 assault rifles, 3 handguns, and over 1,500 baggies of packaged fentanyl.

All five suspects will have preliminary hearings next month.