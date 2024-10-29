Overdose death in Phoenixville leads to 5 drug trafficking arrests in Chester County

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Five people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
Philadelphia residents David Arroyo, 27, Miguel Jorge-Ortiz, 35, Neil Perez, 29, and Jose Guzman, 49 are charged with Corrupt Organizations, Conspiracy, and Possession with the Intent to Deliver.
Curtis Lake, 50, also of Philadelphia, was arrested on a later date and charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Corrupt Organizations, and other related charges.
The D.A.'s office said the investigation began after "Bad Bunny"-stamped heroin/fentanyl was found at the scene of an overdose death in Phoenixville, Pa. last year.
After a lengthy investigation, a total of 12 search warrants were executed on Sept. 13 at nine different locations and three vehicles.
Police seized 1.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, 2 kilograms of bulk cocaine, $25,000 in cash, 2 assault rifles, 3 handguns, and over 1,500 baggies of packaged fentanyl.
All five suspects will have preliminary hearings next month.