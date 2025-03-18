All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed in Upper Chichester, between exits for PA 452 and Highland Avenue.

All lanes of I-95 SB shut down in Delaware County due to overturned tractor-trailer

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major traffic issues on I-95 SB in Delaware County on Tuesday.

It happened in Upper Chichester Township, between Exit 3: US-322/Highland Ave and Exit 2: PA-452/Market St.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where the semi could be seen on its side, across multiple lanes.

Traffic is said to be backed up to Exit 6: PA-320/PA-352/Edgemont Ave.

Officials said it will take some time to clear the roadway.

There has been no word of any injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.