Jeffrey Lurie exploring sale of minority stake in the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is exploring the sale of a minority stake in the team, Action News has confirmed.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Thursday, saying that interested parties have been told there will be no path to a controlling stake.

The team is valued at $7.5 billion, roughly 11 times the team's revenue, Bloomberg reported.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LII. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Lurie is working with BDT & MSD Partners to solicit interest, according to Bloomberg.

Lurie purchased the Eagles on May 6, 1994. The team won its first Super Bowl under his stewardship, beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

(Correction: The original version of this story said the stake would be worth $7.5 billion, but Bloomberg estimates the team itself is worth $7.5 billion).