Pennsylvania lawmakers push for funding for SEPTA amid budget crisis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation that could offer a lifeline to public transportation agencies, like SEPTA.

State Senator Lindsey Williams, of District 38, and State Senator Nikil Saval, of District 1 in Philadelphia, announced Tuesday they intend to introduce a 'Transit for All PA' Funding Package.

According to the lawmakers, the package will increase and expand state funding to support public transportation systems across Pennsylvania.

In an interview with Action News, State Senator Saval said, "We're trying to find sources of revenue that already exist, but to raise them and modernize them effectively."

Saval said the legislation would increase the state's daily car rental fee from $2 to $6.50. It would also increase Pennsylvania's car lease fee from 3% to 5%.

Plus, Saval said the package includes the establishment of a 6% excise fee on Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), like Uber and Lyft.

The state senator said the money generated would support agencies, like SEPTA.

"Coming up with additional revenue proposals shows how serious we are to fund transit and how many different ways we're considering to come up with transit funding," he explained.

Speaking about SEPTA, Saval said, "It's an economic engine. It's a tourism engine. It generates tons of revenue for our commonwealth, so we're committed to that."

Right now, the clock is ticking to find funding for SEPTA as it faces a $213 million budget deficit.

If the state can't make up the difference, SEPTA says there will be extensive service cuts and fare increases, plus, trains, trolleys and subways will stop every night at 9 o'clock.

SEPTA said it needs to address its budget deficit for the new fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

Governor Josh Shapiro has already allocated money for the agency in his budget proposal, but state transit groups say they are also thrilled to hear about this new legislation that is set to be proposed.

Connor Descheemaker, the statewide campaign manager for Transit For All PA, said, "I think it's a testament to how much riders and workers have made their voices heard over the last few weeks, the last few months."

In March, SEPTA said it serviced close to 750,000 people every day - further illustrating the necessity of public transportation in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Riders told Action News they are hopeful for a solution.

Michael Tunick, of Conshohocken, said, "I'm hopeful that SEPTA gets rescued the same way it has in the past - that the state eventually comes up with enough money to save all the different routes."

Antionette McDermott, of Harleysville, added, "Hopefully they will work out the budget and it will be in everyone's favor."

The next session of the Pennsylvania legislature is set to begin on Monday, May 5. Saval said that is when they plan to introduce this legislation.