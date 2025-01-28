Pa. man carves old-fashioned furniture and period pieces

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Matt Blackburn has honed his skills since high school, carving out a career as an old-fashioned furniture maker and purveyor of period pieces.

His business, 'M. Blackburn Furniture Maker,' is based out of NextFab, a collaborative makerspace in North Philadelphia East.

There, woodworkers, metalworkers, and more can find a workspace, gain access to tools and classes, and turn their hobbies into a profession.

Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of the action.

To learn more about M. Blackburn Furniture Maker or NextFab, visit their websites.

