Philly construction workers get drawn as cartoons in children's activity book

Taquan Woodard & Gina Yiantselis became friends during their carpenter's training, and now their story is illustrated with 'In the Construction Zone'.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Taquan Woodard & Gina Yiantselis became friends during the CARP program (The Carpenters Apprentice Ready Program).

They started carpooling together to the Philadelphia Training Center of the The Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Center.

Now, as professionals in the construction business, their likeness has been captured within a children's activity book.

It's called, "In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book," written by Byron Lee and illustrated by Michelle Baron.

It is a publication for 'Block Kids,' a project of the National Association of Women in Constriction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation.

To learn more about the CARP Program, NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation, or "In the Construction Zone: An Activity Book," visit their respective webpages.

