Pa. student & mom use their voices to advocate for autism appreciation

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 11-year-old Grayson Arbutina, who communicates with an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device, and his mom created a clothing line that inspires people with autism to use their voices.

Through 'Grayson Says Designs,' they create t-shirts inspired by the icons from Arbutina's AAC device. They spread positive messages such as 'Say it any way you can.'

Today, the mom-and-son-duo appeared at The Timothy School's 2nd Annual Community Day, featuring food, carnival games, and vendors.

The Timothy School, where Arbutina is a student, is specially designed to give students with autism the tools they need to succeed.

The event raises funds for the school, which has a long-term plan to construct a new learning facility.

To learn more about Grayson Says Designs or The Timothy School, visit their websites.

