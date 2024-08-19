Pa. teen helps elderly and ailing dogs have 'Their Best Day Ever'

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Growing up as an only child, 15-year-old Alex Flowers considered his dogs more like siblings. He's also had family members serve in the military.

Thus, when he saw a documentary about a veteran with a physical limitation and his dog, he had an idea.

Flowers created the organization, 'Their Best Day Ever,' to help fulfill the dreams of elderly or ailing dogs and their owners.

Pet owners can pitch their stories to the organization, which can potentially help them in two ways.

First, Flowers himself or a volunteer could personally assist a dog in fulfilling a dream, such as a hike in the park or a ride on a boat. Second, the organization can provide small monetary grants to help a pet owner accomplish their dog's best day ever on their own.

'Their Best Day Ever' is in the process of becoming a formal nonprofit and is eager to grow more.

To learn more about 'Their Best Day Ever,' visit their website.

