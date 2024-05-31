Pa. woman provides warm quilts for children in need across the country

Linda Arye is the founder of "Quilts for Kids," a nonprofit designed to deliver quilts to children facing illness and other challenges

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When children are facing their toughest challenges...it's quilters around the world looking to wrap them in warmth and care.

'Quilts for Kids' is a nonprofit started by Yardley woman Linda Arye nearly 24 years ago.

"I know what it was like to have a child in the hospital who was not able to have her stuffed animal. I really wanted to do something that would help other children...have something to hold on to, like a quilt. It's there for not only comfort, but it's there for friendship," said Arye.

Since then, the project is not just making an impact here at home, but all over the country.

