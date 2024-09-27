Palestinian children hurt in bombings receiving care in Philadelphia

Some of the children injured in the Israel-Hamas ware are getting a second chance at life right here in Philadelphia.

Some of the children injured in the Israel-Hamas ware are getting a second chance at life right here in Philadelphia.

Some of the children injured in the Israel-Hamas ware are getting a second chance at life right here in Philadelphia.

Some of the children injured in the Israel-Hamas ware are getting a second chance at life right here in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Israel-Hamas war has left tens of thousands of people dead or injured, and among them are innocent children.

Some of them are getting a second chance at life right here in Philadelphia after being brought to the U.S. for medical care.

"Elias, he lost his leg and the whole family got injured," said Amna, who is not using her last name for safety, of the December bombing that left her three-year-old son severely injured.

Speaking through an interpreter, Amna said she was told that the area her family was in was safe. But it wasn't.

Her five-year-old daughter Talien was also injured. Another one of her children died.

Amna came to Philadelphia with Elias and Talien for medical help.

"There's thousands and thousands of kids like Elian who have lost limbs (in Gaza)," said Steve Sosebee, Co-Founder of Heal Palestine.

The non-profit, non-partisan organization has brought nearly two dozen kids to the U.S. for medical attention that they can't get in Gaza.

"Most of the hospitals have been closed or destroyed, or partially destroyed," said Sosebee.

Another mother, Raghda, who is in Philadelphia with her child, knows this first-hand. A bombing left her 13-year-old daughter, Layan, partially paralyzed with one of her legs having to be amputated.

"She looked at her daughter and she said, 'That's it, my daughter's not going to live again,'" said an interpreter as Raghda shared her story.

Philadelphia is one of several cities where injured children have been brought. They're receiving free help from Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

"I just think it's amazing the response we've gotten in the Philadelphia community," said Sosebee.

Heal Palestine's goal is to create a better future for children in Palestine as the families who are here in Philadelphia seek refuge and care.

"It just shows that this is the city of brotherly love," said Sosebee, "and we're very proud of the people who have stepped up and given them a better chance at life."