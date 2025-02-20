Palestra packed with fans and alumni for PCL semifinals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are about 8,700 hundred seats at the Palestra and nearly every one of them was taken for the Philadelphia Catholic League Boys semifinals on Wednesday.

"The Palestra is the cathedral," said Steven Meier a Roman Catholic alumnus. "This is the best for college hoops. Now for high school hoops. It's a privilege to be here."

Roman Catholic punched its ticket to the finals after dominating Devon Prep in the first game of the night.

"They have good defense," said James McNesby who is the father of head coach Chris McNesby. "They couldn't make their shots."

Roman Catholic will be vying for a three-peat after winning the championship title the past two years.

Assistant Coach Brad Wanamaker gave this advice. "Just enjoy the moment; embrace it," he said. "You worked all season for it, so just go out there and do what you've been doing all season."

Roman Catholic will face Father Judge after a huge upset against St. Joseph's Prep in the second game.

"Judge looked fantastic," said Patrick Waninger who is a Father Judge alumnus. "They shot the ball incredible. They're going to be tough to beat on Sunday."

Especially since Father Judge is playing to win its first championship since 1998.

"They turned the program around and I love to watch these guys thrive," said Sean Sammon who is a Father Judge alumnus.

Win or lose, these proud fans and alumni said this sport has an even greater meaning beyond the court.

"Very competitive, but in the future, all these guys are going to realize it's about the brotherhood, not only within their school but the basketball community," said Stephen Klemick who is a St. Joseph's Prep. "It brings everybody together."

The championship game is set for Sunday at 2:45 p.m. at the Palestra in Philadelphia.