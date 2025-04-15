Philadelphia nonprofit gives electronics and people a reboot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From electronic junk to joy, the PAR-Recycle program gives old gadgets and people a reboot.

Three hundred sixty-five days a year, the nonprofit is plugging into purpose by helping the environment, but also employing people out of jail who are in need of a second chance.

PAR Recycles is a nonprofit in Hunting Park. And like their name, they're in the recycling business -- specifically electronics.

Their mission is part green, part second chance.

Every person working at the nonprofit was once incarcerated.

"It's kind of scary if you did a lot of time and you're coming back into society. Some people don't want to give you a second chance, but PAR will give you a second chance. Some experience under our belt. So when we try for another job, they will hire us," said Anthony Dunn, a PAR employee.

The nonprofit provides job training, so each employee can move on with a specialized set of skills.

As April spotlights efforts to protect the earth, and second chances for those reentering society.

PAR recycles pushes for both 365 days a year.

"It's a service to have returning citizens gainfully employed, it's obviously a service to the environment to dispose of electronics safely," said Dr. Barry Corbin.