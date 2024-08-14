First Parent and Guardian Engagement Task Force meeting held at Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's newest task force, aimed at cutting down crime in the city, held its inaugural meeting.

The Parent and Guardian Engagement Task Force met at City Hall on Tuesday.

Its goal is to come up with ways to get parents more involved with their children and communities.

City officials say in 2023, 17 percent of shootings involved people under the age of 21.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and City Council passed legislation to establish this special task force earlier this year in response to her state of emergency due to public safety concerns.