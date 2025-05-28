Parents, as well as athletes, reap benefits from Special Olympics

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- All this year, we've been telling you about the many people involved in Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Athletes participate in both winter and summer sports, giving them year-round fitness and social contact.

However, athletes aren't the only ones benefiting from the program. Many of their families also take part, giving them a boost, too.

When Billy Rigefsky's autism was first diagnosed, his family struggled with it.

"It felt like I was underwater all the time, like you're just trying to survive the day," Lisa recalls.

Billy's teacher noticed he loved gym class and suggested Special Olympics.

At first, Lisa partnered with her son on long-distance runs, fearing he'd get lost but not be able to ask for help.

However, that didn't last long.

"He got so much faster than me," she says with a laugh, adding, "I could no longer see him on the course."

Billy was so fast, he won again and again and again.

Now, a dozen years later, Billy's room is jammed with medals from the Broad Street Run, the Rocky Run, and a host of Special Olympics games.

"When he started, running one lap was hard. And now he's off doing half-marathons, and it's wild," says his proud mom.

"Every year, he pushes himself a little bit further," she notes.

As Billy's self-confidence grew, Lisa and her husband began coaching a number of sports, including Billy's winter sport snowshoeing.

Many parents coach. Special Olympics uses one coach for every 4 athletes. Others volunteer to keep score, be lanekeepers or judges, and more at the meets and games. It's an important outlet for everyone involved.

"Special Olympics provides year-round training, and we take full advantage. He is in everything all the time, and always busy," Lisa says. "The parents are just as happy to be there and give their time."

She says networking with other parents has been a godsend.

"They can give you information about you know, therapists and doctors and things maybe you didn't think to try," she explains.

And Billy has his community, too.

"He goes out to movies with them, going bowling together, so he gets a lot socially from it. Even if he's not talking, you can tell that he needs to see them," she says.

Coming up next week, Billy will be at the 55th annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games, when nearly 3,000 athletes and coaches take over Penn State University.

And hopefully, he will bring home more medals for his room.