Parents, caretaker face charges in neglect death of blind, wheelchair-bound man in Upper Dublin Twp.

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Three people are facing charges in the death of a blind and wheelchair-bound man with cerebral palsy, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police announced on Tuesday.

Tylim Hatchett, 21, was found dead and severely emaciated in his home in September. An investigation determined he had been left alone for long periods of time and was not given any food.

The victim's mother, 42-year-old Sherrilynn Hawkins, of Dresher; as well as a caretaker, 45-year-old Loretta Harris, of Philadelphia, have been arrested. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the victim's father, 39-year-old Vernon Hatchett, of Glenside.

Police responded to an apartment complex in Dresher around 7:50 p.m. on September 18 for a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they found Tylim severely emaciated and lying on the floor.

Vernon Hatchett was at the scene and allegedly told officers he found his son at 6 p.m., almost two hours before calling 911.

Tylim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office ruled Tylim's cause of death to be "complications of cerebral palsy in the setting of neglect," and was ruled a homicide.

During their investigation, detectives say they discovered that Tylim lost 31 lbs. within a seven-month timespan, dropping from 91 lbs. to 59 lbs. between February and September.

The investigation also found that Hawkins and Harris both were receiving money and submitting hours to Aveanna Healthcare to be compensated for time they were not caring for Tylim Hatchett.

Officials say cell phone records reveal that Hawkins and Harris would "clock in" as a caretaker for Tylim despite not actively being with him, and allegedly leaving him alone for upwards of 24 hours at a time. Furthermore, officials allege that Tylim was left in the apartment by himself for 356 of the 425 hours between Sept. 1 and Sept. 18, translating to 82% of the time within those 18 days.

Medical records for Tylim Hatchett found through Aveanna Healthcare listed several medications he was meant to take daily. Those medications were supposed to be prepared and provided by a caregiver, as Tylim Hatchett was unable to self-medicate, according to officials. However, investigators alleged that Harris did not provide the victim with any medications when she visited.

Investigators also allege that throughout September, Hawkins messaged Vernon Hatchett multiple times about their son's deteriorating health, yet continued to leave him alone without providing him food or medicine.

All three are being charged with Neglect of a Care-Dependent Person. Hawkins is also charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Theft by Deception and related charges; Vernon Hatchett is also charged with Involuntary Manslaughter; and Harris is also charged with Theft by Deception.

Hawkins was arraigned on Tuesday and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan 10. Harris is also scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday and an active warrant is out for Vernon Hatchett's arrest.