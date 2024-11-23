Parents raise awareness of carbon monoxide in memory of daughter

16-year-old Carly Imbierowicz lost her life in a carbon monoxide accident 10 years ago. Her family still makes a difference in her name.

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week marks 10 years since the tragic passing of two teens in a carbon monoxide (CO) accident.

Daulton David Pointek, 17, and Carly Marie Imbierowicz, 16, were driving home from a movie when they pulled over. Police determined that the poisonous gas had leaked into the car and claimed their lives.

Imbierowicz's parents, Donna and Matthew, created a foundation in her name, and hosted color runs for several years to raise awareness.

The Carly Imbierowicz Foundation advocates for "CMI Awareness," which not only stands for 'Carbon Monoxide Information,' but is also Imbierowicz's initials.

Within the last three years, they have partnered with the Cochranville Fire Company to distribute CO detectors throughout the community. Today, they were able to donate over 100 detectors in partnership with Lowe's.

Their goal is to collect and distribute 250 CO detectors by the end of the year.

To learn more about the Carly Imbierowicz Foundation, visit their website.

