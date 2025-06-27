Parents of victim in deadly 2023 Kingsessing mass shooting sue ghost gun seller

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The parents of the first victim in the Kingsessing mass shooting have filed a lawsuit against the seller of the ghost gun that was recovered at the scene.

Kimbrady Carriker is accused of killing Joseph Wamah on July 2, 2023, and then killing four more people the following day.

Investigators say Carriker used an AR-15-style ghost gun.

Wamah's parents are suing the ghost gun seller, 80-Lower, and its parent company, alleging they deliberately sold guns in violation of the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act.

