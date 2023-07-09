1st victim of Kingsessing mass shooting was killed 44 hours earlier: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new information on Sunday involving the mass shooting that took place in the Kingsessing neighborhood on July 3.

Officers stated that during the course of their investigation, it was determined that the shooter's first victim, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr., was killed by suspect Kimbrady Carriker approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting incident occurred.

The mass shooting took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, and officials believe Wamah was killed at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Philadelphia police say they received a 911 call at approximately 2 a.m. that Sunday morning for reports of gunshots in the 1600 block of South 56th Street, roughly 90 minutes after Wamah's death.

Police responded to the call, where officers surveyed the block and neighborhood where there were no signs of shooting or gunshots.

"Forensic medical examination corroborates that Mr. Wamah was killed long before the other victims were harmed, and is scientifically consistent with the timing noted above. Additional evidence supports the conclusion that Kimbrady Carriker murdered Wamah on July 2nd and that Carriker also murdered and wounded multiple other victims on July 3rd," wrote District Attorney Larry Krasner in a press release.

Investigators initially believed only four people were killed in the mass shooting. Wamah was the fifth and final victim identified.

He lived alone and wasn't found until several hours after the incident ended.

Investigators later discovered Wamah was the first victim killed.

"The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, and I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel -- and that surely all the officers and detectives working on this investigation must feel -- that these developments may be confusing and re-traumatizing for Mr. Wamah's loved ones," the DA continued.

Wamah's two sisters described their brother as a loving man and a skilled sketch artist.

"I'm going to miss that beautiful smile, I really am. He had the best hugs, he took care of his family," said Josephine Wamah.

The mass shooting event took place on the eve of the Fourth of July in the southwestern part of the city.

Police say people called 911 to report a shooting and others flagged down officers.

Arriving officers found several gunshot victims at the scene, and soon after heard more gunfire and ran towards the sound.

That's when officials say officers encountered 40-year-old Carriker and where police were able to corner the suspect.

Carriker has since been charged with 11 total offenses, some of which include murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.