Parked vehicles with illegally tinted windows in Philadelphia can now be ticketed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia car owners with illegally tinted windows could be ticketed starting Monday.

The new rule will target cars that are parked.

Both police and the parking authority can write up $100 fines for vehicles with a window tint darker than the state allows.

Right now, vehicle windows must allow 70 percent of light to pass through.

Sponsors of the bill, which was signed into law in May, said it will prevent traffic stops over the issue, which have the potential to turn violent.

They also say it will protect law enforcement, making it easier for them to see who and what is in a vehicle.