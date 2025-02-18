BreakingCrews battling massive fire at warehouse in Montco | LIVE
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Parking garage wall collapse causes extensive damage in Delaware

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2:55AM
Parking garage wall collapse causes extensive damage in Del.
Parking garage wall collapse causes extensive damage in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The wall of a parking garage crumbled in Wilmington, Delaware, sparking a fire and causing extensive damage.

The Action Cam was on the scene just before 12 p.m. Monday on the 900 block of Orange Street.

The collapse sent a cascade of cinder blocks onto a neighboring building.

Firefighters battled what they described as a gas-fed fire on the roof as well.

Authorities have not said what caused the collapse, but several structures have now been condemned.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW