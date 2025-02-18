Parking garage wall collapse causes extensive damage in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The wall of a parking garage crumbled in Wilmington, Delaware, sparking a fire and causing extensive damage.
The Action Cam was on the scene just before 12 p.m. Monday on the 900 block of Orange Street.
The collapse sent a cascade of cinder blocks onto a neighboring building.
Firefighters battled what they described as a gas-fed fire on the roof as well.
Authorities have not said what caused the collapse, but several structures have now been condemned.
No injuries were reported.