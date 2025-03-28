PennDOT says the closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Part of I-76W in Philadelphia to be closed this weekend for bridge deck repairs | What to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a heads up for drivers in Philadelphia this weekend.

Part of I-76 West will be closed between 34th Street and University Avenue, starting Friday night, for bridge deck repairs in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The same section of the highway is set to be closed for at least two more weekends this spring.

