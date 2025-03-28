24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Part of I-76W in Philadelphia to be closed this weekend for bridge deck repairs | What to know

PennDOT says the closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 28, 2025 5:24PM
Part of I-76W in Philadelphia to be closed this weekend for bridge deck repairs
Part of I-76 West will be closed starting Friday night for bridge deck repairs in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's a heads up for drivers in Philadelphia this weekend.

Part of I-76 West will be closed between 34th Street and University Avenue, starting Friday night, for bridge deck repairs in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

PennDOT says the closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday.

The same section of the highway is set to be closed for at least two more weekends this spring.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW