PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of Interstate 95 South in Center City Philadelphia is shut down after a crash.

The closure runs from the exits for the Vine Street Expressway (I-676) and Columbus Blvd.

There's where a truck jackknifed around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene for a diesel fuel spill.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Officials urge drivers to seek an alternate route and allow for delays.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.