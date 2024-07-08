Parts of Philadelphia area under 'Code Orange' air quality alert as heat wave continues

A large part of the Philadelphia region remained under a 'Code Orange' Air Quality Index on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The recent stretch of excessive heat in the Philadelphia region has had a big impact on air quality.

For example, most of the Delaware Valley remains under a Code Orange air quality index.

Victoria Wenstrup, an environmental specialist with the New Jersey DEP, says that serves as a heads-up for people who fall into certain health categories.

"Our sensitive population like children, teens, and the elderly are at risk," she said. "So, people who also have pre-existing conditions and people in the sensitive groups should pay more attention to the air quality on those particular days."

Dr. Mark Goldstein, Chief of Allergy and Immunity at Pennsylvania Hospital, says it's important to remember that vulnerable population exposure to ozone and particulate pollution, even short-term exposure, can be dangerous.

"That could include hospitalization for asthma, COPD, even mortality in some cases," Goldstein said.

Isabella Bentivogli of Cherry Hill says as someone with asthma, she is a good example of someone who needs to play it safe.

"Getting off the subway and walking here," she says, "I felt very short of breath and had to definitely walk slower. So, when I realized that the air quality wouldn't be good as normal, I definitely budget in more time if I'm walking somewhere, and I always carry my rescue inhaler with me."

As always, the advice remains the same under these conditions for the very young, the very old, and people with respiratory ailments.

It begins with avoiding outdoor activity as much as possible and remaining hydrated.

"Perhaps wearing a mask is also a good idea, the masks we've worn for COVID," Goldstein added. "These N-95 masks would be appropriate if you're spending time outside."

There are plenty of ways to keep track of the air quality conditions in your community.

That includes the EPA's Air Quality Index monitor.