Passenger opens fire on SEPTA bus, shoots man after argument

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was injured after gunfire erupted on a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Friday night.

Police say around 10:30 p.m., the male got on the bus at 33rd Street and started harassing passengers, as well as the driver. The driver stopped the bus on the 1600 block of Dauphin Street and called the police.

Authorities say the man continued to harass people on board when another passenger pulled a gun and shot the male in the foot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for the shooter who walked away from the scene.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.