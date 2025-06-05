Pennsylvania ban on handheld cellphone use while driving takes effect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday is the day a new law banning all handheld cellphone use behind the wheel takes effect in Pennsylvania.

"Paul Miller's Law," which was passed last year, is named after a 21-year-old who was killed by a distracted driver back in 2010.

Current Pennsylvania laws prohibit texting while driving.

The updated version is expanded to include any handheld cellphone use while behind the wheel - even if you're stopped at a red light.

Enforcement begins Thursday, with written warnings for a year.

