Pax Flora blends modern and vintage with a sustainable shopping experience

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pax Flora Goods opened in 2022, featuring a collection of carefully curated items that promote sustainability in the fashion industry.

Owner Bethany Hartzell Hugghins blends vintage and antique clothing with more modern pieces created in the slow fashion space.

Slow fashion highlights low-waste products.

The store also sells vintage clothing, typically more than 30 years old, and antique pieces that date back more than 100 years.

Along with the clothes, Pax Flora features local makers for jewelry, candles, and other home goods.

Pax Flora Goods | Instagram

6622 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119