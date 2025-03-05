PCOM student, Henry Barsh, is honored for his life-saving analysis as EMT

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Henry Barsh is a first year student studying his practices at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

While he was fulfilling his EMT shift in Washington D.C., he was able to identify the symptoms of a much deeper medical issue than what was originally thought to just be a stroke.

The woman actually had internal issues such as a "transected artery."

After identifying the symptoms, he rushed her to healthcare professionals.

It wasn't just the treatment from Barsh, but also his listening skills to her story which helped him make the call.

Due to Barsh's analysis and deliverance to help, the woman was able to be properly treated, and a tragic ending was avoided.

Barsh's actions were later recognized by the American Ambulance Association's "Stars of Life" awards in 2024.

