Pedestrian injured after being struck by SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia on Monday.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on North 13th Street and West Erie Avenue in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital after the collision.

Their condition is not yet known.

Authorities have not released any details on what may have led to this crash.