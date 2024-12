Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed by a car on Friday morning in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Huntingdon Street and Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the driver remained at the scene after the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of this incident continues.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.