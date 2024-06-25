Pedestrian killed after being struck by van in South Philadelphia

Police say the pedestrian darted out in front of the vehicle and was fatally struck.

Police say the pedestrian darted out in front of the vehicle and was fatally struck.

Police say the pedestrian darted out in front of the vehicle and was fatally struck.

Police say the pedestrian darted out in front of the vehicle and was fatally struck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in South Philadelphia.

Police say a driver struck and killed a pedestrian on South Front Street at Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the victim reportedly darted out in front of the vehicle before being hit.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a Penn Medicine parking shuttle could still be seen in the middle of the street.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene to speak with police.