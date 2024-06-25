WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian killed after being struck by van in South Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 11:27AM
Police say the pedestrian darted out in front of the vehicle and was fatally struck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in South Philadelphia.

Police say a driver struck and killed a pedestrian on South Front Street at Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the victim reportedly darted out in front of the vehicle before being hit.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a Penn Medicine parking shuttle could still be seen in the middle of the street.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene to speak with police.

