Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Norristown located; driver still at large

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Norristown, Pennsylvania has been found - but the driver remains at large.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was struck around 11 p.m. Sunday at Main and Astor streets.

A red shoe and other clothing belonging to the man who was struck could be seen in the roadway.

The incident was caught on Ryan Clark's surveillance system.

"I saw a striking vehicle hit a pedestrian that was in the intersection and then take off, and the vehicle continued to go while the body laid lifeless on the middle of the street," said Clark, of the Norristown Tattoo Company.

He says reckless driving is a big problem on the block.

"My building's been struck at least three times since I've been here in 2019," he said.

The striking vehicle was located on Wood St. near Arch St. in Norristown around 1 p.m. Monday.

The black Hyundai Sante Fe had damage to the front end and windshield.

People who work in the area say it's a problem and that it's unfortunate that it's come to this.

Ron Sickle heard the collision.

"I looked over and I saw a cop walking up here in the middle of Main Street flashing a flashlight down, flashlight on a body," Sickle said.

He said it's dangerous to cross the street at all times of the day.

"Awful, I mean how the street is and not having a traffic light here and people going in and out. Trying to cross the street is very hard," Sickle said.

Investigators were at the scene for several hours overnight.

People who work around the area say they've tried convincing community leaders to put in a stop sign or even a traffic light, but no change has been made as this latest investigation continues.

The victim's name has not been released.