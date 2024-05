The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured after being struck by a car in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man was walking in the area of 8th and Lehigh Avenue when he was struck.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.