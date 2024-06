The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 30 in Absecon, New Jersey.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near Delilah Road.

The driver remained on the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Both lanes of Route 30 were shut down during the investigation, but have since reopened.