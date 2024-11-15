Pedestrian struck, killed trying to cross I-95 SB near Philadelphia International Airport: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on southbound I-95 near the Philadelphia International Airport.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday at mile marker 12.3.

Through interviews, Pennsylvania State Troopers determined the woman was attempting to cross I-95 from the right side of the roadway to the left side when she was struck by a black Chevrolet van in the far-left lane.

The pedestrian was projected into the middle lane of travel and into the path of a white Chevrolet Express van, which police say drove directly over top of her, but did not appear to strike her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident forced a closure between Ext 14 and Exit 9 for several hours.

"Everyone was stopped. We were waving at each other, talking to each other through the windows. We're all like, 'What's going on?'" recalled Jordin Sellen of Philadelphia.

Justin Crow missed his flight home to Texas because he didn't make it to the airport on time.

"It was a nightmare. We got stuck in the traffic. Added about an hour and a half to our drive," said Crow, who was able to reschedule his flight.

Police say both drivers stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified and it is unknown why she was walking on the roadway.