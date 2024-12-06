Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Burlington City High School in New Jersey

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning in Burlington, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 7:22 a.m. on Jacksonville Road near James Street right by Burlington City High School.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian or whether the person had any connection to the school.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police and medics on the scene.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.