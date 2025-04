Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Rt. 130 in Gloucester City, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was critically hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday on Route 130, near the Royal Farms.

When police arrived, they found a man on the roadway with multiple injuries and a car nearby with a smashed windshield.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver appears to have remained on the scene.