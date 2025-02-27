Peeping tom arrested after allegedly exposing self, peering through windows in Maple Shade, NJ

MAPLE SHADE, NJ (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old Maple Shade man has been arrested for being an alleged peeping tom.

Joshua Cheatom is accused of peering into windows and lewdness at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex on multiple occasions, according to police.

Police say Cheatom was also previously arrested in August 2024 for peering into ground-level apartment windows, and was taken into custody again after a series of similar offenses.

Then, in late January, police said they received multiple reports of a man exposing himself in a lewd manner to a female victim near the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex and a nearby CVS.

The victim reported that the man exposed himself as she was leaving CVS and then allegedly followed her through the apartment complex, eventually exposing himself again from a distance before disappearing out of view.

Further investigation revealed more incidents of peering into windows, which police say ultimately led to the identification of Cheatom as the suspect.

"Everyone should feel safe walking alone in our community and to privacy in their own homes," said Chief Christopher Fletcher, with the Maple Shade Police Department. "We will continue to investigate and arrest anyone who engages in this type of disturbing behavior.

Cheatom has been charged with three counts of peering into windows and two counts of lewdness for incidents on several different occasions, according to officials.

He was taken to Burlington County Jail but has since been released.

